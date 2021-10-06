      Weather Alert

Canton Firefighter, Others Honored at Annual Breakfast

Jim Michaels
Oct 6, 2021 @ 4:56am
Canton Fire Department

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is National Fire Prevention Week.

It’s during this week that the annual Stark County Fire Prevention Breakfast honors firefighters for their service.

Scott Winkhart from the Canton Fire Department is being recognized Wednesday morning.

He saved the life of a suicidal man threatening to jump off the top of a downtown Canton parking deck.

Winkart who doubles as a police officer with his investigative work with the department, even having arrest powers

The breakfast event is Wednesday morning at the Johnson Center at Malone University.

