Canton Firefighters Plan Big Stair Climb to Honor 9-11 Fallen
McKinley Library and Museum (Brian Muntean)
CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton firefighters union has a unique tribute to the first responders at Ground Zero on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
You are invited to climb the 1098 steps up the McKinley National Memorial to honor the 343 firefighters who died that day.
The Canton Professional Firefighters Association Local 249 says that climb is equivalent to 110 stories.
It’s next Wednesday, Patriot’s Day.
They’d like you to RSVP on their Facebook events page.