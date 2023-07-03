News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Fireworks Set for Monday Night

By Jim Michaels
July 3, 2023 8:45AM EDT
Share
Canton Fireworks Set for Monday Night
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ahead of your July 4th picnic or other get-together, fireworks Monday night.

It’s at the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum.

The sights and sounds start at around 9:45 as darkness takes over.

The pyrotechnics will as always appear over the McKinley Monument.

The grounds open at 7 with plenty of food trucks.

Jimmy and the Soul Blazers and Enrichment, providing the pre-fireworks entertainment.

The performance is weather permitting, with no rain date.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Police Release Body Cam Footage from 12th St Shooting WATCH HERE
3

DRC: Wagner Family Member Moved to Maximum Security Prison in Rhode Island
4

Canton Man Stabbed to Death - City Man Charged
5

Smoke Advice from Canton Public Health, ODH