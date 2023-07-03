Canton Fireworks Set for Monday Night

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ahead of your July 4th picnic or other get-together, fireworks Monday night.

It’s at the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum.

The sights and sounds start at around 9:45 as darkness takes over.

The pyrotechnics will as always appear over the McKinley Monument.

The grounds open at 7 with plenty of food trucks.

Jimmy and the Soul Blazers and Enrichment, providing the pre-fireworks entertainment.

The performance is weather permitting, with no rain date.