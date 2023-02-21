News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

‘Canton for All People’ Working Houses in Shorb Neighborhood

By Jim Michaels
February 21, 2023 3:54AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With a little help from Canton City Council, the non-profit Canton for All People is renovating another home in the Shorb neighborhood.

They’ve approved $100,000 in Community Development Block funds, and that’s about all that’s needed to gut and repair a home, including new windows, doors, siding and paint.

Canton for All People is rehabbing 10 to 15 homes.

And longtime neighbors tell Channel 5 they like what they’re seeing.

They own ten houses in the Shorb neighborhood.

That’s between Fulton Road and McKinley Avenue, and 9th and 11th Streets NW.

