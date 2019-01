(WHBC) – Canton police are investigating a robbery at a popular convenience store and gas station.

The Marathon/Circle K in the 2500 block of Fulton Road NW, near the I-77 exit, was held up at around 10:30 Thursday night.

Police say the robber indicated he had a gun.

No word on what was taken.

Police say there are no suspect or arrests yet.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the Canton Police Department.