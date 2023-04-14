News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Goes ‘Small’ With Start of ‘Big’ East Tusc Streetscape Project

By Jim Michaels
April 14, 2023 8:10AM EDT
FILE – People walk Wednesday, March 19, 2014, in Bethlehem, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A major streetscape project begins this construction season along East Tusc in Canton, though phase one covers a relatively small piece of it.

The contractor will soon begin redoing East Tusc between Cherry Avenue and the railroad tracks.

that part of it will cost $200,000.

There will be new sidewalks and curbs with decorative lighting and bricks.

The work begins when a building owner at the northeast corner of Cherry and Tusc finishes a project there.

The Market Avenue S streetscape project will also be wrapped up.

