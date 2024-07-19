Canton Grecian Festival Underway Through Saturday Night

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s still time to take in all the Greek delicacies and use those dancing shoes this weekend.

It’s the 47th Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church’s “Grecian Festival”.

It’s on the church grounds at the dead end of Fairhaven Avenue NW off 44th Street through Saturday night.

Greek dancing, including the Folklore Dancers in the big tent, and there’s the food which can even be pre-ordered online for the drive-thru.

New this year are tours of the church, which dates back to 1917 and its location on 10th Street NE in the city.

There’s a historical marker denoting that history.