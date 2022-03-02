      Weather Alert

Canton Health Adding Second Lead Monitor Near Republic Steel

Jim Michaels
Mar 2, 2022 @ 5:50am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Now that the snow has melted, work is underway on installing a second lead monitor near Republic Steel.

This monitor on AEP property on Marietta Avenue NE will feature two air samplers that are closer to ground level, just six feet up.

The existing monitor is on Georgetown Road.

It takes readings 15 days a month.

The nearby leaded steel maker was deemed to be out of compliance with air quality standards several times last Spring and Summer.

But there have been changes made at the mill.

Nearby residents tested below action levels for lead content in their blood last year.

