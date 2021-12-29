      Weather Alert

Canton Health Commissioner: Have COVID Symptoms?, Call First

Jim Michaels
Dec 29, 2021 @ 6:26am
Jim Adams, Canton City Public Health Director. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) = Can’t find a COVID test kit anywhere, and you have symptoms that may or may not be the virus?

Canton City Public Health Commissioner Jim Adams says before you go anywhere, call your doctor’s office and get some advice on the next step to take.

And if symptoms are getting much worse, Adams says most area hospitals have a nurse triage line you can call.

As for vaccinations, Adams says they remain optional for most everyone, but remain the key strategy in fighting the virus or at least its symptoms.

You’ll get no judgement when discussing COVID vaccinations with Adams.

He says it’s important for everyone to understand that some cannot and others will not get the shots.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Engineering: Rebar to be Only Access Road From Route 62 to Amazon Warehouse
CFFD: Fire at Crematorium at Lawrence Animal Cemetery
Canton Police Continue Investigating 19th Street NW Shooting
THURSDAY UPDATE: Nearly 16,000 Daily Cases, Another Single-Day Record
Connect With Us Listen To Us On