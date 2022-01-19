      Weather Alert

Canton Health Continues Monitoring Steel Plant After Nearby Residents Test Low for Lead in Blood

Jim Michaels
Jan 19, 2022 @ 4:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton continues monitoring lead levels in the neighborhoods around Republic Steel in Canton.

This, despite test results from 19 residents of the city and Canton Township showing NO elevated levels of lead in their bloodstreams.

Levels would have been considered high if lead exceeded five micrograms per deciliter.

But none of the 19 who live near the plant tested higher than two micrograms…

Canton City Public Health says Republic continues manufacturing leaded steel on a certain schedule.

And one and soon two air monitors will be in operation.

The company was cited by the state and federal EPA for high lead levels in the air last summer.

