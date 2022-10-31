Canton Health: Many COVID Cases Not Being Reported

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Since the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, WHBC News has provided daily and now weekly case numbers.

But with many people testing at home and not contacting a doctor, just how far off are those numbers?

Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams thinks the discrepancy is significant.

But he thinks the information can still be useful, showing new trends.

For example, the increases in cases over the last two reporting periods is indicative of new variants making their way through the state.

Canton City Public Health has a new Respiratory Illness Dashboard, looking at COVID, the flu and other reported respiratory-related illnesses in Stark County.