Canton Health, SARTA, Others Team Up for Neighborhood Vaccination Effort
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Public Health, SARTA, the Medicaid managed care plans in Ohio and even the Pro Football Hall of Fame are among those combining in an effort to bring coronavirus vaccinations to Canton’s neighborhoods.
Next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, a SARTA bus with vaccine and shotgivers aboard will stop at eight different neighborhood locations.
It’s part of a “Vax on the Spot” effort.
There will be Moderna and Johnson and Johnson shots given.
There are StarkFresh food bags and even gift cards for some in attendance.
And, even Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz will be at some of the locations.
Here is the schedule, provided by Canton Public Health:
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
• 10:00am – 11:30am
Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank – 1365 Cherry Ave NE, Canton OH 44714
• 12:00pm – 1:30pm
Gibbs Elementary School – 1320 Gibbs Ave NE, Canton OH 44705
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
• 10:00am – 11:30am
Monument Park – 7th Street NW & Kennet Ct. NW
• 12:00pm – 1:30pm
Clarendon Elementary School – 412 Clarendon Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708
• 2:00pm – 3:30pm
Canton Lincoln Highway Station – 1315 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton (Corner of
Tuscarawas St. W and Brown Ave. NW)
Thursday, July 15, 2021
• 10:00am – 11:30am
Dueber Elementary School – 815 Dueber Ave. SW, Canton, OH 44706
• 12:00pm – 1:30pm
McKinley Park Apartments – 510 High Ave. SW, Canton, OH 44707
• 2:00pm – 3:30pm
Canton Arts Academy at Summit – 1100 10th St. NW, Canton, OH 44703