Canton Health Sees First Positive for West Nile in Mosquito Sample

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health has learned of the first positive for West Nile Virus among the mosquitos they regularly sample from around the community.

The health department says it serves as a reminder that West Nile is still out there, and we should take precautions.

Like using a repellant and wearing long sleeves and long pants while in mosquito-prone areas.

Here’s more from the health department: