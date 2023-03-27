Canton: Hiring at Amazon Coming Soon

The view of the massive Amazon warehouse taken from Columbus Road NE (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Waiting for the “workers needed” sign to go up at the Amazon warehouse in Canton?

In conversations with the company, the city believes it will be soon.

They also think that the 1000 employee count is still in Amazon’s plans, though employment levels will vary depending on the season.

Canton Economic Development Director Chris Hardesty speculates that hiring will begin in May or by early summer.

Hardesty says the company will initially hire people in small increments.

He says the company’s employment issues nationally are unrelated to the Canton facility, which will stock large items for distribution throughout the Midwest.

He says crews are building out the facility internally.