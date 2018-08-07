Canton Idol To Host Auditions

Auditions for Canton Idol 2018, a fund raiser for EN-RICH-MENT, will take place Saturday August 11, 10 am – 3 pm, at the Arts in Stark Education Center, 1014 Cleveland Ave., NW.

Idol volunteer, Brad Crozier was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to talk about the fundraiser and to give instructions for sign-up.

Registration information is found on website www.en-rich-ment.org. Find us on Facebook or call 330-546-7724. Ages 7 and older. Walk ins welcome

The finals will be held September 21, 6 pm at the Metro Ballroom on 6th and Cleveland Ave.