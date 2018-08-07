Canton Idol To Host Auditions
By Gary Rivers
|
Aug 7, 2018 @ 12:44 PM

Auditions for Canton Idol 2018, a fund raiser for EN-RICH-MENT, will take place Saturday August 11, 10 am – 3 pm, at the Arts in Stark Education Center, 1014 Cleveland Ave., NW.

Idol volunteer, Brad Crozier was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to talk about the fundraiser and to give instructions for sign-up.

Registration information is found on website www.en-rich-ment.org. Find us on Facebook or call 330-546-7724. Ages 7 and older. Walk ins welcome

The finals will be held September 21, 6 pm at the Metro Ballroom on 6th and Cleveland Ave.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Massillon Fun Fest is Saturday Enshrinement Festival Will End with Drum Corps Competition with Canton Bluecoats Gary Rivers Enjoys the Sunday Night Maroon 5 Concert Gary Rivers Emcees Massillon Summer Concert with LaFlavour Would You Own a 3D Printed Gun? Asbestos Still a Problem in 2018