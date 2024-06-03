Canton Incident Sidelines City Officer, Three Arrested

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A violent encounter between Canton police officers and city residents last week lands three men in jail and one officer on paid administrative leave.

Ten-year veteran Patrol Officer Nicholas Casto is seen in body camera video allowing his K-9 Officer Scooby to attack one of the arrested men as he lay on the ground, seemingly just handcuffed.

It started as a traffic stop on 16th Street NW involving a 19-year-old with a gun later seen in the car.

A number of residents came out of their houses and began aggressively yelling at police, according to their report.

43-year-old Kieven Conver who lived in the area was the man bitten by the K-9.

He’s charged with assaulting or harassing a police dog.

The 19-year-old and another man were also arrested.