New Initiative Celebrates Ohio’s U.S. Presidents

(WHBC) – The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum has been named a stop on the new Ohio Presidential Trail.

Details are in the following news release from the museum.

Just in time for President’s Day, TourismOhio, in partnership with the Ohio History Connection, today launched the Ohio Presidential Trail. The 13-stop trail invites travelers to find history here in Ohio by highlighting homes, libraries, museums and monuments that tell the life stories of eight U.S. presidents elected from Ohio.

“Given the enthusiasm around Ohio Adventure Trails, we saw an opportunity to partner with the Ohio History Connection to showcase Ohio’s amazing collection of presidential sites” said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio. “Presidential sites are perfect places to visit with children, friends and family because there is so much history to enjoy and learn together strengthening personal connections across generations.”

Stops on the Ohio Presidential Trail include:

William Henry Harrison Tomb, North Bend

William Howard Taft National Historic Site, Cincinnati

U.S. Grant Birthplace, Point Pleasant

U.S. Grant Boyhood Home & Schoolhouse, Georgetown

Warren G. Harding Home & Memorial, Marion

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museum, Fremont

Garfield Memorial at Lake View Cemetery, Cleveland

James A. Garfield National Historic Site

James A Garfield Birthplace, Moreland Hills

Hiram College (Garfield and his wife met there), Hiram

William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, Canton

National First Ladies’ Library, Canton

National McKinley Birthplace Memorial & McKinley Birthplace Home, Niles

“It is exciting to have the Ohio Presidential Trail shared on Trails.Ohio.org to help more people discover and experience Ohio’s presidential history,” said Burt Logan, Ohio History Connection Executive Director & CEO.

“We are excited to be a part of this new presidential trail,” said Kim Kenney, Executive Director of the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. “It is our hope that visitors to Ohio will make it a point to visit all of our fellow presidential sites when planning their next vacation.”

The Ohio Presidential Trail is part of TourismOhio’s trails campaign, encouraging travelers to find their new favorite adventure with the travel inspiration provided on Trails.Ohio.org.

For more travel inspiration, follow the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About TourismOhio

TourismOhio, operating within the state of Ohio’s Development Services Agency, works to ensure Ohio is positioned as a destination of choice, enriching lives through authentic travel experiences. The branding Ohio. Find It Here. supports Ohio’s $44 billion tourism industry. For more, visit Ohio.org.

About Ohio History Connection

The Ohio History Connection, formerly the Ohio Historical Society, is a statewide history organization with the mission to spark discovery of Ohio’s stories. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization chartered in 1885, the Ohio History Connection carries out history services for Ohio and its citizens focused on preserving and sharing the state’s history. This includes housing the state historic preservation office, the official state archives, local history office and managing more than 50 historic sites and museums across Ohio.

About the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum mission is to collect and preserve the history of Stark County with a special focus on the presidential history of William McKinley. We serve as an educational center for history and science, offering interpretive exhibitions and educational programs for the local community and an expanding global audience. The facility includes the McKinley Gallery, Street of Shops, The Stark County Story, Discover World, and the Hoover-Price Planetarium. The McKinley National Memorial, the final resting place of the President and his family, is located on the grounds. The Museum is located at 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW in Canton.