Canton Inn Site to See New Housing Development

By Jim Michaels
November 24, 2023 9:15AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New life for the former Canton Inn site on West Tusc just west of Fulton Road.

The city has agreed to provide $3 million in funding for the Newton Family Apartments project.

That’s a multi-family housing facility with 52 units at that site.

The project looks like a go, and is tied to the Shorb Neighborhood Revitalization effort.

The nuisance motel at the site was torn down a year ago at this time.

