Canton Introduces 'Alerts and Notications' System

By Jim Michaels
July 8, 2024 5:52AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has put together a comprehensive alert system that residents can take advantage of.

The Alerts and Notifications system passes along weather alerts, news from city council and city events, and even emergency alerts.

Also, boil water orders and evacuations to parks and recreation events, city council news and traffic updates.

They can be sent by email, text, or even voice message, simply by signing up.

Mayor Bill Sherer had said he wanted a better method of communication with residents.

