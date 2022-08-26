Canton Introduces Online, Phone Payment Options for Utility Payments
August 26, 2022 5:42AM EDT
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you like paying your bills online and are a city of Canton utility customer, paying that bill just became easier.
A new payment system just up and running allows you to pay your utility bill two ways.
One, using the “pay now” feature where you plug in your account information.
There’s a $2.25 service fee.
The other allows you to register your account number and have the funds drawn directly from your checking account.
There’s no fee for that.
There’s also a new automated pay-by-phone system.
Information is being sent out in the latest billing.