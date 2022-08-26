Canton Introduces Online, Phone Payment Options for Utility Payments

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you like paying your bills online and are a city of Canton utility customer, paying that bill just became easier.

A new payment system just up and running allows you to pay your utility bill two ways.

One, using the “pay now” feature where you plug in your account information.

There’s a $2.25 service fee.

The other allows you to register your account number and have the funds drawn directly from your checking account.

There’s no fee for that.

There’s also a new automated pay-by-phone system.

Information is being sent out in the latest billing.