Canton Joins Statewide Bipartisan Clean Energy Effort
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton sees more than its share of air pollution, especially in the summer.
The city is joining an effort to fight that.
The city is the 26th community to join Power A Clean Energy Future Ohio.
Council passed a resolution to that effect earlier this week.
The bipartisan group works to find ways to use clean energy sources where possible, looking for grant funds as well.
The group will first look at the city’s vehicle fleet, identifying opportunities to purchase electric vehicles.