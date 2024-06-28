Canton K-9 Officer Fired after Allowing his Dog to Attack a Man

Canton K-9 Officer Nicholas Casto has been fired after an incident early this month in which he is seen in body cam video allowing his K-9 Officer Scooby to attack a man as he lay on the ground. Casto had been on administrative leave. He’s a 10-year veteran with the police department. It started as a traffic stop on 16th Street NW involving a 19-year-old with a gun later seen in the car. A number of residents came out of their houses and began aggressively yelling at police, according to their report. 43-year-old Kieven Conver who lived in the area was the man bitten by the K-9. He’s charged with assaulting or harassing a police dog.

Here’s the statement released by Canton Mayor William Sherer: (video of the incident can be seen below)

“The residents of Canton deserve to feel safe and protected by those appointed and sworn by an oath to do so. The behavior exhibited by Officer Nicholas Casto is not a reflection of the men and women of the Canton Police Department that wake up every morning with the mission to serve and protect. I fully support Safety Director

Perry’s decision to terminate Officer Casto’s employment with the Canton Police Department.

Canton deserves better than what we all saw, and we will do better. This is our opportunity to take corrective action on incidents that compromise the integrity of our values as a community. As the Mayor of Canton, nothing means more to me than the trust of this community, and our safety forces. It is my goal that this termination shows our community that we care about the quality of the individuals we send out to serve our residents, and in turn, we show our police officers that only the best deserve to keep Canton safe.

I fully support the leadership of our Police Chief John Gabbard and truly believe he is the right person to lead Canton’s finest. Together, we will move Canton forward.” – City of Canton Mayor William V. Sherer II