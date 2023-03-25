Canton KIDFEST is TODAY – See You There!

News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 are excited to once again host Kidfest at the Canton Civic Center TODAY Saturday, March 25th from 11am to 4pm.

Thanks to all of you who have made Kidfest a great success! This year we have even more fun planned! Admission is $5.00 Kids 3 and under are free!

Check out some of the fun stuff we’re planning:

A Baby Race (sign up at whbc.com and mix941.com)

Kids Game Show (sign up the day of Kidfest)

Inflatables for all ages

Game/ prizes/giveaways

Reptile Show

Photo Booth

and so much more

AND…THANK YOU to all of our wonderful participants and sponsors:

Wishes Can Happen, Sarta, Deville Apartments, Community One Credit Union, Deville Apartments, Akron Children’s Hospital, and Once Upon A Child

Mathnasium, Stark County Head Start, JennyCan Cleaning, Canton Police Deptartment, JR Coleman, Kumon Math & Reading Center North Canton, Canton Fire Department, Pathways Caring for Kids, Dietrich Orthodontics, Floor Coverings Intl, Project Rebuild, Stark County Hunger Task Force, Hall of Fame Village, Ohio AAA, Glowzone, and Diocese of Youngstown!