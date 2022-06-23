Canton Local Board President Enters No-Contest Plea in Theft Case
Scott Hamilton (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The longtime member of the Canton Local School Board charged with felony theft entered a no-contest plea Wednesday to a misdemeanor theft charge instead:,
60-year-old Scott Hamilton of Canton Township must pay a thousand dollars in restitution to the Tractor Supply store on Erie Street S in Massillon.
That’s where store employees say he took 166 bales of pine shavings over a recent five-month period.
His attorney says the entire matter was a misunderstanding.
A felony conviction would have disqualified him from holding public office.