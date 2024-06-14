News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Man Accused in I-77 City of Green Road Rage Incident

By Jim Michaels
June 14, 2024 7:43AM EDT
Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man sits in the Summit County jail, accused in a road rage incident on Southbound I-77 in Green on Wednesday.

30-year-old Logan Ebby is charged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing and reckless operation.

The victim told the Summit County Sheriff’s Office that a driver repeatedly cut her off and displayed a handgun.

Ebby was later arrested in Stark County on a suspect vehicle description.

A gun was confiscated.

