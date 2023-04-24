Canton Man Accused of Shooting Pregnant Woman Wanted by U.S. Marshalls

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Charles Turner.

42-year old Charles Turner is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Canton Police Department for felonious assault. Turner is also wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery.

Turner is described as a black male, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 210 pounds. Turner is known to frequent the Cleveland and Canton areas.

On March 27th, Turner is suspected of firing a gun at a vehicle in the 500 block of Shorb Avenue in Canton. The driver, who was a pregnant woman, was shot in the back. She took herself to Aultman Hospital in serious condition.

If you have any information in regarding Turner, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the

following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.