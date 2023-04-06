Canton Man Arraigned from Prison for December Traffic Death

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man with a lengthy criminal record in Stark County dating back to the year 2000 was arraigned from his state prison cell Wednesday.

He faces an aggravated vehicular homicide charge out of Tuscarawas County.

53-year-old Craig Hanslik is also charged with OVI.

He was indicted last month.

Hanslik was driving south on I-77 near the Bolivar exit back in December when he drove onto the shoulder, striking a disabled vehicle occupied by 38-year-old Christopher Peters of Canton.

Hanslik is currently serving three years on an aggravated drug conviction out of Stark County.