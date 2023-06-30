Canton Man Arraigned on Aggravated Murder Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 38-year-old Canton man was arraigned in Canton Municipal Court on an aggravated murder charge on Friday morning.

He is accused of stabbing another Canton man to death Wednesday evening.

Willis Kennedy was arrested shortly after the incident at the Girard Gardens SMHA apartment building on East Tusc just east of Belden Avenue.

Canton police say 54-year-old Keith Griggs was ambushed by Kennedy and stabbed numerous times in the head and body.

He died at the hospital.