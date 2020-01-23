Canton Man Arrested for Robbing Area Church
Person's hands holding prison bars.
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19 year old Canton man is accused of robbing a place he might need to be the most: church. Stark County court records show that Addison Rudd is accused of breaking into St. Michael the Archangel church on Sunday, January 12. He was arrested Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Deputies with the Sheriff’s office say Rudd allegedly stole a sword and cross. Records show he was already awaiting trial on charges stemming from two separate arrests.