Canton Man Arrested in Deadly Columbus Shooting

Travis Ingram Jr (Stark County jail)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21-year-old Canton man wanted in a Columbus strip club shooting last month was arrested by officers with the U.S. Marshal Service in Massillon on Wednesday morning.

Travis Ingram Jr was located at a house on 23rd Street SE in Massillon, just off Lincoln Way.

Another man at the address was charged with obstruction of justice.

Columbus police say Ingram shot and killed 37-year-old Charles Smith and injured three young women at the Doll House Gentlemen’s Club.

He was immediately named a suspect.

Ingram also faces abduction and endangering children charges from a December incident in Stark County.