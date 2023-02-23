Canton Man Arrested in Deadly Columbus Shooting
February 23, 2023 7:18AM EST
Travis Ingram Jr (Stark County jail)
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21-year-old Canton man wanted in a Columbus strip club shooting last month was arrested by officers with the U.S. Marshal Service in Massillon on Wednesday morning.
Travis Ingram Jr was located at a house on 23rd Street SE in Massillon, just off Lincoln Way.
Another man at the address was charged with obstruction of justice.
Columbus police say Ingram shot and killed 37-year-old Charles Smith and injured three young women at the Doll House Gentlemen’s Club.
He was immediately named a suspect.
Ingram also faces abduction and endangering children charges from a December incident in Stark County.