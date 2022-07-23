Canton Man Arrested in New Phila, Wanted in 3 Other States

Daniel Duran (Courtesy Stark County jail)

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man was arrested in New Philadelphia early Friday morning, but it wasn’t your typical police pursuit.

After a short high-speed chase in his car, police say Daniel Duran climbed the exterior stairs of a downtown building and broke a window to get inside.

Later, a trail of blood from breaking the window led officers to a home on Beaver Avenue where he was arrested.

Duran was wanted in four states.

The Stark County warrant charged him with theft and burglary.

Missouri, Oklahoma and Arizona also wanted him.

He was in the Stark County jail.