Canton Man Being Arraigned in 12th Street NE Drive-By Shooting

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is being arraigned in Canton Municipal Court on an attempted murder charge Tuesday morning.

He is accused of shooting a man and woman from Columbus in Canton over the weekend.

23-year-old Gregory Marciano was arrested shortly after the incident at 12th Street NE and Gibbs Avenue early Sunday morning.

The police report indicates 35-year-old Maurice Talbert and 37-year-old Lakeshia Pittman were standing outside not far from the intersection when they were struck.

It was a drive-by shooting.

They suffered injuries that were not life threatening, according to police.