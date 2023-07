Canton Man Being Tried in Shooting Death of Wife’s Ex

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Trial is underway in Stark County Common Pleas Court for a Canton man, accused of killing his wife’s former husband.

29-year-old Errol Frank III is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Melvin Stevenson of Canton back in March.

The prosecution says Frank went after Stevenson in the area of O’Jays Parkway NE near 9th Street.

Frank’s attorney claims it was self defense.

Frank III may testify on his own behalf.