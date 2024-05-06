Canton Man Charged in January 6th Capitol Riot

Image provided by US Attorneys Office for Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 48-year-old Canton man faces federal charges in the January 6th Capitol riot, though prosecutors believe he did not enter the Capitol building.

Clay Norris is charged with felony civil disorder and various misdemeanor charges.

The Justice Department says he was arrested on Friday and was to appear in court in the Northern District of Ohio the same day.

The feds say he broke through several barricades and lines of police officers, being one of the first to reach the top of the Capitol steps that day.

They picture him using a bullhorn to encourage other protesters and tell Capitol police to get out of the way.

He appears to move into the crowd once tear gas is deployed.

Nearly 1400 people have been charged in the Capitol breach.