Canton Man Charged in Robberies in Canton, Perry

By Jim Michaels
May 28, 2024 8:30AM EDT
Patrick Edwards (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 38-year-old Canton man was being arraigned again Tuesday morning on aggravated robbery charges.

Patrick Edwards, facing a judge in Canton Municipal Court for holding up The Exchange on Cleveland Avenue NW at gunpoint last Thursday.

He was arraigned Friday on the same charges out of Perry Township.

The other charges involve three robberies at a Speedway and at the Circle K on Navarre Road SW.

Canton police spotted him on 35th Street NW after the Cleveland Avenue incident, giving chase and arresting him.

