Canton Man Charged in Weekend Shooting of 4 in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A northeast Canton man is charged with felonious assault, accused of shooting four people in Akron on Saturday night.

Delrico Carmona was arrested Monday by officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at his home in Canton.

Four people including a four-year-old were struck by gunfire along Morningview Avenue in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

One victim remains critical, but the youngster and the two other victims sustained injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.