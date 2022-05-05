      Weather Alert

Canton Man Convicted in Deadly Akron Home Invasion Sentenced to 15 to Life

Jim Michaels
May 5, 2022 @ 5:14am
Lavontae Poole (Summit County prosecutor's office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man involved in an Akron home invasion that killed one and injured three others will serve a life sentence with parole eligibility after 15 years.

19-year-old Lavontae Poole was found guilty of murder in a bench trial last week.

He was one of five men charged in the June 2019 case.

Only one still faces trial.

The others have been adjudicated.

Prosecutors say the men broke into a Rowe Street home with Poole and two of the others firing.

34-year-old Brandon Varner was killed.

A 12-year-old boy was among the injured.

