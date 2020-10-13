      Breaking News
We Have Your 2020 Election Coverage!

Canton Man Could Get Death Penalty in Akron Double Killing

Jim Michaels
Oct 13, 2020 @ 6:39pm
Shawn Allen (Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man could get the death penalty if convicted of running down an Akron man and his 1-year-old daughter back in July.

Shawn Allen had already been indicted on aggravated murder charges in the killings of 43-year-old Horace Lee and little Azeria Tucker.

A grand jury just added the death penalty specifications.

Prosecutors say Allen ran the two down as Lee pushed the youngster in a stroller down a Crouse Street sidewalk.

That followed an altercation between Allen and Lee outside a bar.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon