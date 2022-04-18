Canton Man Critically Injured in Weekend Shooting
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Canton man was clinging to life after being shot early Saturday morning in the city.
Police found Dajuan Wheat lying in the grass between apartment buildings on Gilbert Circle off 31st Street NE near Ellis Avenue.
He had been shot once in the side.
Police said Wheat had life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or Stark County Crimestoppers.
Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police