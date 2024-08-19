News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Man Dead in Dirt Bike Crash

By Jim Michaels
August 19, 2024 11:14AM EDT
WHBC News

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man with a Canton address is dead following a dirt bike accident.

The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Dakota Stach was operating the bike on Marietta Avenue SE in Canton Township Sunday night.

That’s when he went off the road and hit a mailbox and a utility pole.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A witness tells troopers the bike was traveling at a high rate of speed.

