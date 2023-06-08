Canton Man Dead in Officer Involved Shooting Wednesday Night

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard says on Wednesday night around 10:00pm officers responded to a disturbance at 311 25 th St SW.

Shortly after arriving, officers were fired upon and returned fire, wounding the suspect – 41-year old Jeffrey Neff of the 25th St SW address. Neff was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Officers were not injured. BCI is investigating. More updates are expected later today.

JordanMillerNews reports that the crime scene included Neff’s backyard leading to the nearby freeway ramp.