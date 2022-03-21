      Weather Alert

Canton Man Doing Life Term Gets Another 7 1/2 Years on Felonious Assault Conviction

Jim Michaels
Mar 21, 2022 @ 4:51am
(Jesse Naul)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s a 20-year-old Canton man already serving a life term for a shooting death in New Philadelphia.

Now he gets another seven-and-a-half years on a felonious assault conviction out of Canton.

Sajjaad Butler entered guilty pleas and was sentenced last week.

Prosecutors say in April of 2020. he fired several shots into a vehicle with four occupants inside, injuring a 17-year-old girl.

The life sentence is for the shooting death of Gaven Carlisle.

Butler is trying to withdraw his guilty plea there.

And tack on another nine months for attacking a corrections officer in the Tuscarawas County jail.

