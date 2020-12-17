Canton Man Due to be Sentenced, Now Facing New Accusations
Matthew Slatzer (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sentencing for a 36-year-old man who was arrested on a federal gun charge at a Canton bar has been delayed.
The Repository says that’s because Matthew Slatzer of Canton has been making threats aimed at police while incarcerated.
He’s been convicted on a federal gun count.
Officers found a weapon on him at the Fast Times Pub back in February.
He’s not permitted to have a gun out of a previous conviction.
Slatzer also made news with his reported anti-Semitic sign at a Columbus protest earlier this year