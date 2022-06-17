Canton Man Escapes Possibility of Death Sentence in Killings of Akron Man, Toddler Daughter
Shawn Allen (Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man convicted of aggravated murder for running down a man and his toddler daughter while he pushed her stroller on an Akron sidewalk will not be going to Ohio’s death row.
The Summit County jury in the penalty phase of the Shawn Allen trial decided that the maximum penalty should be life in prison with parole eligibility after 30 years.
The judge will sentence him later to that or a lesser sentence.
Akron police say the 37-year-old Allen purposely drove onto the sidewalk on Crouse Street in July of 2020, killing 43-year-old Horace Lee and 22-month-old Azeria Tucker.
The two men had argued earlier.