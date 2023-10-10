Canton Man facing Murder Charges for Striking a man with His Car

A 45 year old Canton man is facing a homicide charge after police say he struck a pedestrian on purpose Monday morning. Matthew Colopy is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the hit and run death of 41-year old Cateno Demetro of Canton.

They say officers were called to the 1900 block of 48th Street NW for a car/pedestrian accident and were told the vehicle left the scene. Demetro was taken to a local hospital where he later died. After a short investigation, police determined it was an intentional act and Colopy was arrested a short time later. They are still investigating the situation and ask anyone with information to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau.