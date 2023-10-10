News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Man facing Murder Charges for Striking a man with His Car

By Pam Cook
October 10, 2023 11:49AM EDT
Share
Canton Man facing Murder Charges for Striking a man with His Car
Canton police cruiser. (WHBC News)

A 45 year old Canton man is facing a homicide charge after police say he struck a pedestrian on purpose Monday morning.    Matthew Colopy is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the hit and run death of 41-year old Cateno Demetro of Canton.

They say officers were called to the 1900 block of 48th Street NW for a car/pedestrian accident and were told the vehicle left the scene.  Demetro was taken to a local hospital  where he later died.  After a short investigation, police determined it was an intentional act and Colopy was arrested a short time later.  They are still investigating the situation and ask anyone with information to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau.

More about:
Canton Police
hit and run
murder

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Stark Residents are Marshal Service 'Fugitives of Week'
3

Poochie Snyder Injury Update
4

OSP: Canton Twp Checkpoint Nets 3 OVI Arrests
5

Why Are They Digging Up Hills and Dales at Whipple?