Canton Man Found Guilty of Assault Charge in Hammer Attack

By Jim Michaels
March 15, 2023 5:53AM EDT
Tyler McNair (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Judgement Day for a Canton man accused of violently attacking a woman with a hammer.

29-year-old Tyler McNair was found guilty of felonious assault in a jury trial and will be sentenced at the end of the month.

The investigation shows McNair attacked his on-and-off girlfriend last April after he accused her of taking some property.

He hit her in the head, face and arms with that hammer.

The Canton Fire Department investigated because the Marion Avenue SW home caught fire during the attack.

The victim knocked over a lit candle.

McNair was found not guilty on an arson charge.

An attempted murder charge was dropped.

