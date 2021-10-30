      Weather Alert

Canton Man Found Guilty of Federal Drug and Weapons Charges

Jim Michaels
Oct 30, 2021 @ 9:05am
(Jesse Naul)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man will be sentenced in February, after being found guilty by a federal jury on drug and weapons charges.

Bruno Brito was convicted of a ‘felon in possession of a firearm’ charge.

He also had 500 grams of methamphetamine in his possession when arrested at a Canton gas station last October.

That’s where the feds say he was dealing drugs.

Brito is a felon because of previous drug trafficking and burglary convictions out of Wayne County.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
CPD, Coroner: Young Boy Dead in Canton, Homicide Investigation Underway
Clinic Mercy Staffers Try to Save Toddler Shot in NE Canton, But Youngster Dies
12 Stark County Teams Make Football Playoffs
Canton Man Gets Prison Time for Passing Phony Movie Money
Connect With Us Listen To Us On