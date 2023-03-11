Canton Man Found Shot in Car

Canton Police are investigating the apparent shooting of a 55-year old Canton man who was found dead inside his car yesterday morning.

They say around 10:45 yesterday morning officers were called to Greenfield Ave. S.W. reference to a shooting call. Officers arrived and found Steven Troyer sitting in the drivers seat of his running vehicle.

The victim had suffered several apparent gunshot wounds, and he was unresponsive. Canton Fire Department transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Canton

Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County

Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police