Canton Man Gets 15 to Life in Valentines Day Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 38-year-old man will do 15 years to life in prison for the shooting death of a 33-year-old Canton man back on Valentine’s Day of this year.

Roscoe Alford of Canton was sentenced Monday by Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione.

Alford was found guilty of murder by a jury of his peers last week.

Prosecutors say he shot Adrian Armstead to death inside an 8th Street NE apartment building after the two had watched a basketball game together.