Canton Man Gets 15 Years in Federal Sex Trafficking Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The final and key defendant in a federal sex trafficking case has been sentenced.
37-year-old Larrien Brown-Austin of Canton will serve 15 years time in prison.
He’ll also be under supervised release for the rest of his life after his guilty plea to a federal charge back in January.
Prosecutors say the two drug-dependant female victims were forced to perform sex acts for clients at his father’s Canton home back in 2018.
They were provided drugs to satisfy their addictions.
Brown-Austin’s father and a woman were co-defendants.
They have already been adjudicated.